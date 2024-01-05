Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (LAC) volume hits 1.41 million: A New Opening for Investors

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE: LAC) flaunted slowness of -0.97% at $6.10, as the Stock market unbolted on January 04, 2024. During the day, the stock rose to $6.20 and sunk to $6.055 before settling in for the price of $6.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LAC posted a 52-week range of $5.80-$12.38.

The Basic Materials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 0.00% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -9.72%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $161.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $161.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $983.99 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.73.

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (LAC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) industry. Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo)’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.00%, in contrast to 8.16% institutional ownership.

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (LAC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.05) by -$0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -14.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE: LAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (LAC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.13. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.36.

In the same vein, LAC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.11, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (LAC)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo), LAC]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.87 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.61% While, its Average True Range was 0.32.