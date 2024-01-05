Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) EPS growth this year is -93.79%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 04, 2024, Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE: LUMN) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.23% to $1.75. During the day, the stock rose to $1.80 and sunk to $1.70 before settling in for the price of $1.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LUMN posted a 52-week range of $0.78-$6.09.

The Communication Services sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -7.03% for the last half of the decade. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -93.79%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.00 billion, simultaneously with a float of $989.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.77 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.4626, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.8041.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 29000 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 602,690 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -53,379. The stock had 10.86 Receivables turnover and 0.34 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +35.60, operating margin was +18.84 and Pretax Margin of -5.67.

Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry. Lumen Technologies Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.94%, in contrast to 67.73% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 07, this organization’s Director bought 70,000 shares at the rate of 1.40, making the entire transaction reach 97,916 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 153,038. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 03, Company’s EVP and CFO bought 500,000 for 1.10, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 549,450. This particular insider is now the holder of 500,000 in total.

Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.06) by -$0.15. This company achieved a net margin of -8.86 while generating a return on equity of -13.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -93.79% and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in the upcoming year.

Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE: LUMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.07. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.12.

In the same vein, LUMN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -11.52, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Lumen Technologies Inc, LUMN]. Its last 5-days volume of 11.41 million indicated improvement to the volume of 11.28 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.61% While, its Average True Range was 0.1292.

Raw Stochastic average of Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 82.20%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 34.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 68.21% that was lower than 101.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.