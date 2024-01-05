LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 27.78 million

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 04, 2024, LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ: LMDX) had a quiet start as it plunged -8.92% to $0.04. During the day, the stock rose to $0.042 and sunk to $0.0365 before settling in for the price of $0.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LMDX posted a 52-week range of $0.04-$1.33.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 81.62%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $361.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $46.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.04 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1011, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.3454.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -14.65, operating margin was -126.32 and Pretax Margin of -173.45.

LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry. LumiraDx Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 87.24%, in contrast to 9.91% institutional ownership.

LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.14) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -176.59 while generating a return on equity of -1,754.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ: LMDX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for LumiraDx Limited (LMDX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.01. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.11.

In the same vein, LMDX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.09.

Technical Analysis of LumiraDx Limited (LMDX)

Going through the that latest performance of [LumiraDx Limited, LMDX]. Its last 5-days volume of 44.38 million indicated improvement to the volume of 40.05 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.73% While, its Average True Range was 0.0145.

Raw Stochastic average of LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.54%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 3.01% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 89.83% that was lower than 257.53% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.