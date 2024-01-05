Macerich Co. (MAC) is predicted to post EPS of 0.08 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

As on January 04, 2024, Macerich Co. (NYSE: MAC) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.40% to $14.95. During the day, the stock rose to $15.05 and sunk to $14.7101 before settling in for the price of $14.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MAC posted a 52-week range of $8.77-$16.54.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -2.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -348.29%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $215.24 million, simultaneously with a float of $213.82 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.22 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.33.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 651 employees. It has generated 1,318,753 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -102,802. The stock had 4.31 Receivables turnover and 0.10 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +20.56, operating margin was +14.65 and Pretax Margin of -8.40.

Macerich Co. (MAC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Retail industry. Macerich Co.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.76%, in contrast to 92.03% institutional ownership.

Macerich Co. (MAC) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2023, the company posted -$1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.05) by -$1.17. This company achieved a net margin of -7.80 while generating a return on equity of -2.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Macerich Co.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -348.29% and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in the upcoming year.

Macerich Co. (NYSE: MAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Macerich Co. (MAC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.69. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.04.

In the same vein, MAC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.93, a figure that is expected to reach 0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.18 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Macerich Co. (MAC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Macerich Co., MAC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.58 million was better the volume of 1.54 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.22% While, its Average True Range was 0.54.

Raw Stochastic average of Macerich Co. (MAC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 78.31%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 13.11% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 59.45% that was higher than 47.89% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.