Magic Empire Global Ltd (MEGL) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $252.49K

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 04, 2024, Magic Empire Global Ltd (NASDAQ: MEGL) set off with pace as it heaved 7.09% to $1.36. During the day, the stock rose to $1.47 and sunk to $1.25 before settling in for the price of $1.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MEGL posted a 52-week range of $0.72-$5.81.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -25.96% for the last half of the decade. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $20.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $8.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $27.55 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9038, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.3639.

Magic Empire Global Ltd (MEGL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry. Magic Empire Global Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 58.44%, in contrast to 0.05% institutional ownership.

Magic Empire Global Ltd (MEGL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

Magic Empire Global Ltd (NASDAQ: MEGL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Magic Empire Global Ltd (MEGL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 21.14. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 22.96.

In the same vein, MEGL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.03.

Technical Analysis of Magic Empire Global Ltd (MEGL)

Going through the that latest performance of [Magic Empire Global Ltd, MEGL]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.21 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.08 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.45% While, its Average True Range was 0.1515.

Raw Stochastic average of Magic Empire Global Ltd (MEGL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 84.21%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 83.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 138.89% that was higher than 81.78% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.