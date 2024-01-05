Match Group Inc. (MTCH) PE Ratio stood at $20.69: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

As on January 04, 2024, Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.41% to $36.37. During the day, the stock rose to $36.545 and sunk to $35.57 before settling in for the price of $35.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MTCH posted a 52-week range of $27.85-$54.60.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 16.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 0.82%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 55.62%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $279.63 million, simultaneously with a float of $270.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.88 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $32.92, while the 200-day Moving Average is $38.24.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2720 employees. It has generated 1,172,369 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 133,881. The stock had 13.70 Receivables turnover and 0.69 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +57.04, operating margin was +16.15 and Pretax Margin of +11.84.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. Match Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.55%, in contrast to 98.81% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 02, this organization’s Chief Bus. Affairs & Leg. Off. sold 500 shares at the rate of 35.98, making the entire transaction reach 17,990 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 29,852. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 01, Company’s Chief Bus. Affairs & Leg. Off. sold 500 for 32.32, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 16,160. This particular insider is now the holder of 30,352 in total.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2023, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.54) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +11.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

Match Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 55.62% and is forecasted to reach 2.19 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 26.12% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 0.82% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Match Group Inc. (MTCH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.96. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.07. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.69, and its Beta score is 1.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.01. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.59.

In the same vein, MTCH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.76, a figure that is expected to reach 0.50 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Match Group Inc. (MTCH)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Match Group Inc., MTCH], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 7.01 million was lower the volume of 9.04 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.94% While, its Average True Range was 1.04.

Raw Stochastic average of Match Group Inc. (MTCH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.66%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 85.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.93% that was lower than 41.86% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.