Matterport Inc (MTTR) EPS is poised to hit -0.04 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on January 04, 2024, Matterport Inc (NASDAQ: MTTR) started slowly as it slid -2.06% to $2.38. During the day, the stock rose to $2.445 and sunk to $2.36 before settling in for the price of $2.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MTTR posted a 52-week range of $1.84-$4.07.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 25.94%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 45.78%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $290.54 million, simultaneously with a float of $251.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $727.47 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.66.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 590 employees. It has generated 230,720 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -188,710. The stock had 8.58 Receivables turnover and 0.20 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +38.09, operating margin was -200.40 and Pretax Margin of -80.88.

Matterport Inc (MTTR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Matterport Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 17.74%, in contrast to 32.23% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 02, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 25,000 shares at the rate of 2.63, making the entire transaction reach 65,842 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,212,379. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 04, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 273,720 for 2.69, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 736,608. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,923,154 in total.

Matterport Inc (MTTR) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2023, the company posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -81.79 while generating a return on equity of -26.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Matterport Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 45.78% and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in the upcoming year.

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ: MTTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Matterport Inc (MTTR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 9.41. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.57.

In the same vein, MTTR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.73, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Matterport Inc (MTTR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Matterport Inc, MTTR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.56 million was better the volume of 2.5 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 6.62% While, its Average True Range was 0.14.

Raw Stochastic average of Matterport Inc (MTTR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 47.01%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 3.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 60.55% that was lower than 65.09% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.