Mega Matrix Corp (MPU) surge 2.83% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Mega Matrix Corp (AMEX: MPU) open the trading on January 04, 2024, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -14.86% to $1.49. During the day, the stock rose to $1.62 and sunk to $1.45 before settling in for the price of $1.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MPU posted a 52-week range of $0.55-$1.95.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was -37.83%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $26.48 million, simultaneously with a float of $26.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $47.26 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1682, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2790.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 4 employees. It has generated 481,850 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -2,116,500. The stock had 1.65 Receivables turnover and 0.14 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +53.63, operating margin was -185.26 and Pretax Margin of -484.96.

Mega Matrix Corp (MPU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Rental & Leasing Services industry. Mega Matrix Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 17.63%, in contrast to 3.59% institutional ownership.

Mega Matrix Corp (MPU) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2019 suggests? It has posted -$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.14) by -$0.7. This company achieved a net margin of -439.24 while generating a return on equity of -84.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Mega Matrix Corp (AMEX: MPU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Mega Matrix Corp (MPU). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 31.51.

In the same vein, MPU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.34.

Technical Analysis of Mega Matrix Corp (MPU)

[Mega Matrix Corp, MPU] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.91% While, its Average True Range was 0.1271.

Raw Stochastic average of Mega Matrix Corp (MPU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 78.33%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 29.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 111.81% that was lower than 121.28% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.