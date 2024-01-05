Meta Materials Inc (MMAT) latest performance of -2.48% is not what was on cards

Meta Materials Inc (NASDAQ: MMAT) started the day on January 04, 2024, with a price decrease of -2.48% at $0.07. During the day, the stock rose to $0.0689 and sunk to $0.0666 before settling in for the price of $0.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MMAT posted a 52-week range of $0.04-$1.23.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 105.55% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -43.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $490.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $409.41 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $32.76 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.0886, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.2030.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 114 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 89,475 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -693,879. The stock had 1.95 Receivables turnover and 0.02 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -36.44, operating margin was -816.31 and Pretax Margin of -832.70.

Meta Materials Inc (MMAT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. Meta Materials Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 16.52%, in contrast to 4.73% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 16, this organization’s CEO and President bought 100,000 shares at the rate of 0.23, making the entire transaction reach 22,660 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,385,490. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 13, Company’s insider sold 18,454 for 0.63, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 11,626. This particular insider is now the holder of 21,103 in total.

Meta Materials Inc (MMAT) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2023, the organization reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.02) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -775.50 while generating a return on equity of -22.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Meta Materials Inc (NASDAQ: MMAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Meta Materials Inc (MMAT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.95. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.62.

In the same vein, MMAT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.76.

Technical Analysis of Meta Materials Inc (MMAT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Meta Materials Inc (NASDAQ: MMAT), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.97 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 4.9 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.38% While, its Average True Range was 0.0056.

Raw Stochastic average of Meta Materials Inc (MMAT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.54%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 16.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 51.77% that was lower than 114.66% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.