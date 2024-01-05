Minim Inc (MINM) volume hits 48.55 million: A New Opening for Investors

Minim Inc (NASDAQ: MINM) started the day on January 04, 2024, with a price increase of 111.70% at $3.62. During the day, the stock rose to $5.87 and sunk to $3.46 before settling in for the price of $1.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MINM posted a 52-week range of $0.60-$14.00.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 12.69%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -30.07%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $0.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.88 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.8100, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.6900.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 93 employees. It has generated 544,324 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -167,196. The stock had 13.25 Receivables turnover and 1.19 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +23.56, operating margin was -29.72 and Pretax Margin of -30.49.

Minim Inc (MINM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. Minim Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 83.77%, in contrast to 2.29% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 06, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 743,343 shares at the rate of 1.51, making the entire transaction reach 1,122,448 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 743,343. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 06, Company’s Executive Chairman bought 743,343 for 1.51, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,122,448. This particular insider is now the holder of 743,343 in total.

Minim Inc (MINM) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -30.72 while generating a return on equity of -66.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 11.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

Minim Inc (NASDAQ: MINM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Minim Inc (MINM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.19. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.80. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.16.

In the same vein, MINM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -9.73.

Technical Analysis of Minim Inc (MINM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Minim Inc (NASDAQ: MINM), its last 5-days Average volume was 9.81 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 16.33 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.35% While, its Average True Range was 0.8900.

Raw Stochastic average of Minim Inc (MINM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 31.18%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 46.61% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 365.17% that was higher than 318.25% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.