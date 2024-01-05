Monster Beverage Corp. (MNST) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.72

As on January 04, 2024, Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: MNST) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.40% to $57.71. During the day, the stock rose to $58.585 and sunk to $57.53 before settling in for the price of $57.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MNST posted a 52-week range of $47.13-$60.47.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Defensive sector posted annual sales growth of 13.55% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.49%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 40.64%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.04 billion, simultaneously with a float of $746.52 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $60.04 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $54.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $55.58.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 5296 workers. It has generated 1,191,664 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 225,005. The stock had 6.60 Receivables turnover and 0.78 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +50.30, operating margin was +25.11 and Pretax Margin of +24.91.

Monster Beverage Corp. (MNST) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry. Monster Beverage Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 28.25%, in contrast to 66.06% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 14, this organization’s President of EMEA sold 34,553 shares at the rate of 55.55, making the entire transaction reach 1,919,419 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 22, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 30,000 for 55.19, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,655,700. This particular insider is now the holder of 60,056 in total.

Monster Beverage Corp. (MNST) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2023, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.4) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +18.88 while generating a return on equity of 17.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 40.64% and is forecasted to reach 1.82 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 22.64% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.49% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: MNST) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Monster Beverage Corp. (MNST). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.76. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.98. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $39.05, and its Beta score is 0.72. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.67. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 42.31.

In the same vein, MNST’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.48, a figure that is expected to reach 0.39 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.82 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Monster Beverage Corp. (MNST)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Monster Beverage Corp., MNST], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 5.5 million was lower the volume of 6.7 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.67% While, its Average True Range was 1.00.

Raw Stochastic average of Monster Beverage Corp. (MNST) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.40%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 70.97% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.43% that was lower than 21.98% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.