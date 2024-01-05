Mullen Automotive Inc (MULN) latest performance of 0.24% is not what was on cards

Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: MULN) established initial surge of 0.24% at $12.69, as the Stock market unbolted on January 04, 2024. During the day, the stock rose to $13.412 and sunk to $12.2001 before settling in for the price of $12.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MULN posted a 52-week range of $6.95-$10743.75.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.07%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.13 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $52.41 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.32, while the 200-day Moving Average is $511.59.

Mullen Automotive Inc (MULN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Mullen Automotive Inc industry. Mullen Automotive Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.38%, in contrast to 16.82% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 16, this organization’s CEO, President bought 102,040 shares at the rate of 0.98, making the entire transaction reach 100,428 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,322,083. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 06, Company’s CFO sold 159,066 for 0.23, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 36,506. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,611 in total.

Mullen Automotive Inc (MULN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1,125 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$675) by $1,800. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2,925 per share during the current fiscal year.

Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: MULN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Mullen Automotive Inc (MULN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.28. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 169.06.

In the same vein, MULN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -26103.19.

Technical Analysis of Mullen Automotive Inc (MULN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Mullen Automotive Inc, MULN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.26 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.25% While, its Average True Range was 2.96.

Raw Stochastic average of Mullen Automotive Inc (MULN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.74%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 48.85% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 354.11% that was higher than 210.35% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.