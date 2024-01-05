MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc (MYMD) Moves -8.74% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MYMD) flaunted slowness of -8.74% at $0.21, as the Stock market unbolted on January 04, 2024. During the day, the stock rose to $0.2254 and sunk to $0.196 before settling in for the price of $0.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MYMD posted a 52-week range of $0.20-$2.98.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was -25.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 73.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $50.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $43.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.68 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3029, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0463.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc (MYMD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc industry. MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 14.56%, in contrast to 8.51% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 24, this organization’s Chief Legal Officer bought 150,000 shares at the rate of 1.11, making the entire transaction reach 166,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 400,000. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 17, Company’s Chief Legal Officer bought 25,000 for 1.12, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 28,080. This particular insider is now the holder of 250,000 in total.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc (MYMD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2017, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$76.8 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $23.04) by -$99.84. This company achieved a return on equity of -79.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MYMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc (MYMD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.71. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04.

In the same vein, MYMD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.19.

Technical Analysis of MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc (MYMD)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc, MYMD]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 2.78 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.83% While, its Average True Range was 0.0465.

Raw Stochastic average of MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc (MYMD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.15%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 8.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 206.84% that was higher than 124.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.