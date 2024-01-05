Naas Technology Inc ADR (NAAS) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $5.2884: Right on the Precipice

Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ: NAAS) started the day on January 04, 2024, with a price decrease of -5.45% at $1.56. During the day, the stock rose to $1.705 and sunk to $1.48 before settling in for the price of $1.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NAAS posted a 52-week range of $1.39-$12.78.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 20.22%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -40.47%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $58.44 million, simultaneously with a float of $57.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $91.17 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.2149, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.2884.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +6.64, operating margin was -2658.87 and Pretax Margin of -6063.21.

Naas Technology Inc ADR (NAAS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. Naas Technology Inc ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.95%, in contrast to 2.89% institutional ownership.

Naas Technology Inc ADR (NAAS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.01) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -6073.83 while generating a return on equity of -3,406.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ: NAAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Naas Technology Inc ADR (NAAS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.48. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.28.

In the same vein, NAAS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.59.

Technical Analysis of Naas Technology Inc ADR (NAAS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ: NAAS), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.63 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.28 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.09% While, its Average True Range was 0.1820.

Raw Stochastic average of Naas Technology Inc ADR (NAAS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.86%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 25.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 102.69% that was higher than 97.13% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.