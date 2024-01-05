Nauticus Robotics Inc (KITT) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.21 million

Nauticus Robotics Inc (NASDAQ: KITT) open the trading on January 04, 2024, with great promise as it jumped 7.40% to $0.54. During the day, the stock rose to $0.5488 and sunk to $0.4225 before settling in for the price of $0.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KITT posted a 52-week range of $0.48-$4.09.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 79.17%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $47.25 million, simultaneously with a float of $12.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $26.87 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2960, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.9264.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 93 employees. It has generated 122,957 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -303,877. The stock had 10.41 Receivables turnover and 0.10 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -8.27, operating margin was -160.73 and Pretax Margin of -247.14.

Nauticus Robotics Inc (KITT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry. Nauticus Robotics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 75.54%, in contrast to 2.76% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 02, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 19,667 shares at the rate of 0.64, making the entire transaction reach 12,587 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,024,921. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 02, Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 18,357 for 0.64, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 11,748. This particular insider is now the holder of 117,518 in total.

Nauticus Robotics Inc (KITT) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2023 suggests? It has posted -$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.16) by -$0.27. This company achieved a net margin of -247.14 while generating a return on equity of -33.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nauticus Robotics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 79.17% and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in the upcoming year.

Nauticus Robotics Inc (NASDAQ: KITT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nauticus Robotics Inc (KITT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.94. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.64.

In the same vein, KITT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.34, a figure that is expected to reach -0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Nauticus Robotics Inc (KITT)

[Nauticus Robotics Inc, KITT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.40% While, its Average True Range was 0.1029.

Raw Stochastic average of Nauticus Robotics Inc (KITT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.03%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 29.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 105.63% that was higher than 73.42% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.