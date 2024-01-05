Neogenomics Inc. (NEO) EPS is poised to hit -0.03 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on January 04, 2024, Neogenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) started slowly as it slid -2.11% to $15.77. During the day, the stock rose to $16.14 and sunk to $15.68 before settling in for the price of $16.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NEO posted a 52-week range of $8.71-$21.22.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 17.66%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -53.16%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 67.72%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $126.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $125.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.01 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.51, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.98.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 2100 employees. It has generated 242,728 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -68,690. The stock had 4.30 Receivables turnover and 0.28 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +33.99, operating margin was -29.55 and Pretax Margin of -31.26.

Neogenomics Inc. (NEO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry. Neogenomics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.22%, in contrast to 95.49% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 17, this organization’s General Counsel sold 2,669 shares at the rate of 18.39, making the entire transaction reach 49,083 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 37,140.

Neogenomics Inc. (NEO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -28.30 while generating a return on equity of -13.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 107.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

Neogenomics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 67.72% and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in the upcoming year.

Neogenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Neogenomics Inc. (NEO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.06. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.00. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.50.

In the same vein, NEO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.77, a figure that is expected to reach -0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Neogenomics Inc. (NEO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Neogenomics Inc., NEO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.05 million was better the volume of 1.23 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 6.55% While, its Average True Range was 1.05.

Raw Stochastic average of Neogenomics Inc. (NEO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 46.52%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 5.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 100.33% that was higher than 61.56% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.