NetEase Inc ADR (NTES) volume hits 2.08 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on January 04, 2024, NetEase Inc ADR (NASDAQ: NTES) started slowly as it slid -0.35% to $95.87. During the day, the stock rose to $96.33 and sunk to $93.91 before settling in for the price of $96.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NTES posted a 52-week range of $76.85-$118.89.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Communication Services sector firm’s annual sales growth was 17.03%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.13%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 41.05%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $644.72 million, simultaneously with a float of $625.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $59.94 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $106.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $99.16.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 31119 employees. It has generated 3,605,928 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 736,640. The stock had 13.99 Receivables turnover and 0.59 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +54.68, operating margin was +20.34 and Pretax Margin of +25.13.

NetEase Inc ADR (NTES) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry. NetEase Inc ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.00%, in contrast to 14.08% institutional ownership.

NetEase Inc ADR (NTES) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +20.43 while generating a return on equity of 19.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 82.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

NetEase Inc ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 41.05% and is forecasted to reach 7.07 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.57% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.13% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

NetEase Inc ADR (NASDAQ: NTES) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NetEase Inc ADR (NTES). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.89. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.93. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.43, and its Beta score is 0.56. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.16. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.89.

In the same vein, NTES’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.84, a figure that is expected to reach 1.72 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NetEase Inc ADR (NTES)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [NetEase Inc ADR, NTES], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.37 million was better the volume of 2.79 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.29% While, its Average True Range was 4.18.

Raw Stochastic average of NetEase Inc ADR (NTES) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 38.76%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 60.92% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 84.93% that was higher than 42.00% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.