Newpark Resources, Inc. (NR) recent quarterly performance of -4.08% is not showing the real picture

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 04, 2024, Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.65% to $6.34. During the day, the stock rose to $6.71 and sunk to $6.34 before settling in for the price of $6.58 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NR posted a 52-week range of $3.40-$7.62.

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 1.04%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 123.08%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $89.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $74.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $539.47 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.56.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 1540 employees. It has generated 529,606 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -13,529. The stock had 3.74 Receivables turnover and 1.11 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +14.90, operating margin was +2.93 and Pretax Margin of -2.02.

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Newpark Resources, Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.97%, in contrast to 76.68% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 21, this organization’s Director bought 1,300 shares at the rate of 5.57, making the entire transaction reach 7,241 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 82,930. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 16, Company’s Director bought 8,000 for 5.27, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 42,180. This particular insider is now the holder of 81,630 in total.

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NR) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -2.55 while generating a return on equity of -4.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 45.90 per share during the current fiscal year.

Newpark Resources, Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 123.08% and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in the upcoming year.

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Newpark Resources, Inc. (NR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.53. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.23. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $23.94, and its Beta score is 2.78. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.67. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 14.89.

In the same vein, NR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.26, a figure that is expected to reach 0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Newpark Resources, Inc., NR]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.82 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.76 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.50% While, its Average True Range was 0.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 49.51%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.47% that was lower than 37.05% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.