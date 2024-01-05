NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) latest performance of 1.98% is not what was on cards

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 04, 2024, NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) set off with pace as it heaved 1.98% to $4.63. During the day, the stock rose to $4.78 and sunk to $4.465 before settling in for the price of $4.54 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NEXT posted a 52-week range of $3.92-$8.74.

The Energy sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 0.00% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -13.12%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -19.37%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $256.58 million, simultaneously with a float of $162.68 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.19 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.68, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.55.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. NextDecade Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 36.60%, in contrast to 52.46% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 29, this organization’s Director sold 471,519 shares at the rate of 5.13, making the entire transaction reach 2,419,364 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 11,208,389. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 29, Company’s Director sold 471,519 for 5.13, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,419,364. This particular insider is now the holder of 11,208,389 in total.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.14) by $0.62. This company achieved a return on equity of -26.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

NextDecade Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -19.37% and is forecasted to reach -0.72 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 0.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -13.12% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NextDecade Corporation (NEXT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.85. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.24.

In the same vein, NEXT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.78, a figure that is expected to reach -0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.72 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NextDecade Corporation (NEXT)

Going through the that latest performance of [NextDecade Corporation, NEXT]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.93 million was inferior to the volume of 0.97 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.20% While, its Average True Range was 0.25.

Raw Stochastic average of NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.00%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 29.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 59.38% that was higher than 46.56% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.