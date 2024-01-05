NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Open at price of $62.17: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE: NEE) open the trading on January 04, 2024, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.31% to $61.80. During the day, the stock rose to $62.755 and sunk to $61.725 before settling in for the price of $61.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NEE posted a 52-week range of $47.15-$86.47.

The Utilities Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 13.63%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -5.95%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 7.98%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.05 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.04 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $126.80 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $58.82, while the 200-day Moving Average is $67.55.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 15300 employees. It has generated 1,738,301 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 271,046. The stock had 5.78 Receivables turnover and 0.18 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +42.40, operating margin was +34.59 and Pretax Margin of +14.41.

NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry. NextEra Energy Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.47%, in contrast to 79.88% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 14, this organization’s Director, Pres & CEO of Sub sold 91,160 shares at the rate of 63.52, making the entire transaction reach 5,790,483 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 129,230. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 08, Company’s Director bought 8,500 for 59.59, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 506,515. This particular insider is now the holder of 11,523 in total.

NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +15.59 while generating a return on equity of 10.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 61.80 per share during the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 7.98% and is forecasted to reach 3.40 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.15% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -5.95% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE: NEE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NextEra Energy Inc (NEE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.43. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.42. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.34, and its Beta score is 0.52. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.60.

In the same vein, NEE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.78, a figure that is expected to reach 0.50 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

[NextEra Energy Inc, NEE] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.40% While, its Average True Range was 1.38.

Raw Stochastic average of NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 64.43%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 49.55% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 18.15% that was lower than 35.26% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.