Nine Energy Service Inc (NINE) 14-day ATR is 0.22: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on January 04, 2024, Nine Energy Service Inc (NYSE: NINE) started slowly as it slid -6.30% to $2.53. During the day, the stock rose to $2.73 and sunk to $2.50 before settling in for the price of $2.70 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NINE posted a 52-week range of $1.78-$17.10.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.06%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -289.49%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $33.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $28.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $89.36 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.56, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.81.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1212 employees. It has generated 489,589 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 11,875. The stock had 6.92 Receivables turnover and 1.40 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.19, operating margin was +8.05 and Pretax Margin of +2.52.

Nine Energy Service Inc (NINE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Nine Energy Service Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 18.89%, in contrast to 54.56% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 11, this organization’s insider sold 40,657 shares at the rate of 4.60, making the entire transaction reach 187,022 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 209,075. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 11, Company’s insider sold 22,221 for 4.67, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 103,772. This particular insider is now the holder of 115,725 in total.

Nine Energy Service Inc (NINE) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2023, the company posted -$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.47) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +2.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nine Energy Service Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -289.49% and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in the upcoming year.

Nine Energy Service Inc (NYSE: NINE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nine Energy Service Inc (NINE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.79. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.14.

In the same vein, NINE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.42, a figure that is expected to reach -0.35 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Nine Energy Service Inc (NINE)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Nine Energy Service Inc, NINE], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.08 million was lower the volume of 1.23 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.13% While, its Average True Range was 0.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Nine Energy Service Inc (NINE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.76%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 42.01% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 73.95% that was lower than 86.99% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.