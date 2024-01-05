NIO Inc ADR (NIO) last month volatility was 6.02%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

NIO Inc ADR (NYSE: NIO) open the trading on January 04, 2024, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.71% to $8.27. During the day, the stock rose to $8.465 and sunk to $8.25 before settling in for the price of $8.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NIO posted a 52-week range of $7.00-$16.18.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 81.95%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -4.07%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -46.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.57 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.57 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.99 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.82, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.18.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 26763 employees. It has generated 2,140,767 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -632,622. The stock had 7.18 Receivables turnover and 0.55 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +8.78, operating margin was -32.94 and Pretax Margin of -29.19.

NIO Inc ADR (NIO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry. NIO Inc ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.01%, in contrast to 28.08% institutional ownership.

NIO Inc ADR (NIO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -29.55 while generating a return on equity of -48.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc ADR’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -46.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.98 in the upcoming year.

NIO Inc ADR (NYSE: NIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NIO Inc ADR (NIO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.97. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.50. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.69.

In the same vein, NIO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.82, a figure that is expected to reach -0.39 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.98 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NIO Inc ADR (NIO)

[NIO Inc ADR, NIO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.73% While, its Average True Range was 0.52.

Raw Stochastic average of NIO Inc ADR (NIO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.72%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 38.39% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 86.66% that was higher than 65.98% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.