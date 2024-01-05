No matter how cynical the overall market is America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR (AMX) performance over the last week is recorded -1.73%

America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR (NYSE: AMX) open the trading on January 04, 2024, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.16% to $18.18. During the day, the stock rose to $18.26 and sunk to $18.06 before settling in for the price of $18.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMX posted a 52-week range of $15.99-$23.07.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -5.27%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.76%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.74%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.14 billion, simultaneously with a float of $3.14 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $57.07 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.87, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.64.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 176014 employees. It has generated 4,797,922 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 470,863. The stock had 4.16 Receivables turnover and 0.51 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +42.08, operating margin was +20.80 and Pretax Margin of +16.11.

America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR (AMX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Telecom Services industry. America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.01%, in contrast to 5.99% institutional ownership.

America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR (AMX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +9.81 while generating a return on equity of 21.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.30 per share during the current fiscal year.

America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.74% and is forecasted to reach 1.70 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.07% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 20.76% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR (NYSE: AMX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR (AMX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.63. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.34. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.75, and its Beta score is 0.94. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.25. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 18.33.

In the same vein, AMX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.23, a figure that is expected to reach 0.36 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.70 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR (AMX)

[America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR, AMX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.34% While, its Average True Range was 0.33.

Raw Stochastic average of America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR (AMX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 58.50%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 10.39% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.93% that was lower than 23.47% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.