No matter how cynical the overall market is Blink Charging Co (BLNK) performance over the last week is recorded -23.91%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 04, 2024, Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNK) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.78% to $2.80. During the day, the stock rose to $2.9697 and sunk to $2.78 before settling in for the price of $2.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BLNK posted a 52-week range of $2.22-$15.40.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 139.88%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 40.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -77.77%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $67.41 million, simultaneously with a float of $60.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $188.75 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.14, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.11.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 620 employees. It has generated 98,611 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -147,677. The stock had 4.09 Receivables turnover and 0.21 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -87.07, operating margin was -139.64 and Pretax Margin of -149.25.

Blink Charging Co (BLNK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Engineering & Construction industry. Blink Charging Co’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.97%, in contrast to 37.37% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 28, this organization’s Former Director Chairman & CEO sold 52,000 shares at the rate of 3.04, making the entire transaction reach 158,184 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,578,616. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 27, Company’s Former Director Chairman & CEO sold 26,000 for 3.14, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 81,692. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,630,616 in total.

Blink Charging Co (BLNK) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -149.76 while generating a return on equity of -38.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.80 per share during the current fiscal year.

Blink Charging Co’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -77.77% and is forecasted to reach -1.03 in the upcoming year.

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Blink Charging Co (BLNK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.71. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.57.

In the same vein, BLNK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.61, a figure that is expected to reach -0.32 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Blink Charging Co (BLNK)

Going through the that latest performance of [Blink Charging Co, BLNK]. Its last 5-days volume of 12.51 million indicated improvement to the volume of 10.01 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 4.03% While, its Average True Range was 0.38.

Raw Stochastic average of Blink Charging Co (BLNK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.29%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 1.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 124.83% that was higher than 95.42% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.