No matter how cynical the overall market is Dogness (International) Corp (DOGZ) performance over the last week is recorded 79.84%

Dogness (International) Corp (NASDAQ: DOGZ) open the trading on January 04, 2024, with great promise as it jumped 8.16% to $9.01. During the day, the stock rose to $9.41 and sunk to $8.435 before settling in for the price of $8.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DOGZ posted a 52-week range of $2.79-$23.60.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -7.34%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $31.06 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.55 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $361.48 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.25, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.56.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 210 employees. It has generated 83,735 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -34,287. The stock had 6.17 Receivables turnover and 0.18 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +20.82, operating margin was -54.30 and Pretax Margin of -49.40.

Dogness (International) Corp (DOGZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Leisure industry. Dogness (International) Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 96.13%, in contrast to 0.21% institutional ownership.

Dogness (International) Corp (DOGZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -40.95 while generating a return on equity of -8.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Dogness (International) Corp (NASDAQ: DOGZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dogness (International) Corp (DOGZ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.19. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.80. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 20.56.

In the same vein, DOGZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.18.

Technical Analysis of Dogness (International) Corp (DOGZ)

[Dogness (International) Corp, DOGZ] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 93.04% While, its Average True Range was 0.96.

Raw Stochastic average of Dogness (International) Corp (DOGZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 48.58%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 93.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 207.30% that was higher than 123.15% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.