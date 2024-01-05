No matter how cynical the overall market is Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (HBAN) performance over the last week is recorded -0.55%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 04, 2024, Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBAN) set off with pace as it heaved 1.68% to $12.73. During the day, the stock rose to $12.78 and sunk to $12.48 before settling in for the price of $12.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HBAN posted a 52-week range of $9.13-$15.62.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 11.96%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.63%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -11.04%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.44 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.43 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.43 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.34, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.98.

For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +35.08 and Pretax Margin of +35.08.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (HBAN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Huntington Bancshares, Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.23%, in contrast to 80.69% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 21, this organization’s Senior Exec. V. P. sold 2,750 shares at the rate of 10.97, making the entire transaction reach 30,181 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 592,764. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 07, Company’s Senior Exec. V. P. sold 4,300 for 10.46, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 45,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 595,514 in total.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (HBAN) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.32) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +28.40 while generating a return on equity of 12.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -11.04% and is forecasted to reach 1.24 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -2.15% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 7.63% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (HBAN). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.29. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.42, and its Beta score is 1.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.78. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.09.

In the same vein, HBAN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.51, a figure that is expected to reach 0.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.24 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (HBAN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Huntington Bancshares, Inc., HBAN]. Its last 5-days volume of 15.81 million was inferior to the volume of 17.43 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.34% While, its Average True Range was 0.28.

Raw Stochastic average of Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (HBAN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.22%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 33.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.32% that was higher than 31.52% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.