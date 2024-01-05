No matter how cynical the overall market is NCR Voyix Corp (VYX) performance over the last week is recorded -5.39%

NCR Voyix Corp (NYSE: VYX) flaunted slowness of -0.43% at $16.16, as the Stock market unbolted on January 04, 2024. During the day, the stock rose to $16.44 and sunk to $15.92 before settling in for the price of $16.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VYX posted a 52-week range of $11.99-$19.01.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 5.66%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -20.29%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 61.05%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $138.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $134.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.28 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.95, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.72.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 35000 employees. It has generated 224,114 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 1,829. The stock had 7.68 Receivables turnover and 0.68 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +23.48, operating margin was +8.15 and Pretax Margin of +2.69.

NCR Voyix Corp (VYX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the NCR Voyix Corp industry. NCR Voyix Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.01%, in contrast to 90.46% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 01, this organization’s Director bought 6,250 shares at the rate of 16.05, making the entire transaction reach 100,312 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 15,646. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 17, Company’s Director bought 32,100 for 15.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 497,550. This particular insider is now the holder of 32,100 in total.

NCR Voyix Corp (VYX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.97) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +0.82 while generating a return on equity of 3.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

NCR Voyix Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 61.05% and is forecasted to reach 2.53 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -20.29% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

NCR Voyix Corp (NYSE: VYX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NCR Voyix Corp (VYX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.88. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.50. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.29. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.86.

In the same vein, VYX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.91, a figure that is expected to reach 0.65 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.53 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NCR Voyix Corp (VYX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [NCR Voyix Corp, VYX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 2.27 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.03% While, its Average True Range was 0.51.

Raw Stochastic average of NCR Voyix Corp (VYX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 36.22%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 37.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.88% that was higher than 33.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.