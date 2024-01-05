No matter how cynical the overall market is Nike, Inc. (NKE) performance over the last week is recorded -4.51%

Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) open the trading on January 04, 2024, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.67% to $102.30. During the day, the stock rose to $103.62 and sunk to $102.30 before settling in for the price of $104.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NKE posted a 52-week range of $88.66-$131.31.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 7.34%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.52%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 12.05%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.23 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.18 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $155.70 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $109.89, while the 200-day Moving Average is $109.50.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 83700 employees. It has generated 611,601 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 60,573. The stock had 11.64 Receivables turnover and 1.32 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +42.36, operating margin was +10.38 and Pretax Margin of +12.11.

Nike, Inc. (NKE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Footwear & Accessories industry. Nike, Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 22.28%, in contrast to 67.28% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 11, this organization’s EVP: CHRO sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 119.00, making the entire transaction reach 1,190,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 44,736. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 16, Company’s EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN sold 58,091 for 99.60, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,785,864. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,255,600 in total.

Nike, Inc. (NKE) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 11/29/2023 suggests? It has posted $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.85) by $0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +9.90 while generating a return on equity of 34.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nike, Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 12.05% and is forecasted to reach 4.26 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.17% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 22.52% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nike, Inc. (NKE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.85. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.66. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $29.87, and its Beta score is 1.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.02. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 34.91.

In the same vein, NKE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.42, a figure that is expected to reach 0.76 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Nike, Inc. (NKE)

[Nike, Inc., NKE] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 3.80% While, its Average True Range was 2.76.

Raw Stochastic average of Nike, Inc. (NKE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 39.27%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 52.57% that was higher than 31.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.