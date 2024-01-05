No matter how cynical the overall market is Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) performance over the last week is recorded -13.40%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 04, 2024, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) set off with pace as it heaved 1.91% to $17.65. During the day, the stock rose to $18.08 and sunk to $17.25 before settling in for the price of $17.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NCLH posted a 52-week range of $11.77-$22.75.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 131.17%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 116.39%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $421.41 million, simultaneously with a float of $421.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.51 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.34, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.45.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 38900 employees. It has generated 124,518 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -58,352. The stock had 6.49 Receivables turnover and 0.26 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -1.27, operating margin was -29.49 and Pretax Margin of -47.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Travel Services industry. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.01%, in contrast to 73.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 15, this organization’s EVP Gen. Counsel & Asst. Sec’y sold 38,000 shares at the rate of 19.46, making the entire transaction reach 739,366 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 244,261. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 13, Company’s SVP & Chief Accounting Officer sold 15,811 for 19.45, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 307,587. This particular insider is now the holder of 174,619 in total.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.69) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -46.86 while generating a return on equity of -181.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 116.39% and is forecasted to reach 1.24 in the upcoming year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.27. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.77. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.93.

In the same vein, NCLH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.66, a figure that is expected to reach -0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.24 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)

Going through the that latest performance of [Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, NCLH]. Its last 5-days volume of 13.45 million was inferior to the volume of 16.66 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 5.60% While, its Average True Range was 0.80.

Raw Stochastic average of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 57.80%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 9.98% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 60.46% that was higher than 48.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.