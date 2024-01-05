No matter how cynical the overall market is On Holding AG (ONON) performance over the last week is recorded -5.27%

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) started the day on January 04, 2024, with a price increase of 0.77% at $26.27. During the day, the stock rose to $26.595 and sunk to $25.78 before settling in for the price of $26.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ONON posted a 52-week range of $16.60-$37.08.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 68.31%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 65.75%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $281.98 million, simultaneously with a float of $185.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.36 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $27.90, while the 200-day Moving Average is $29.72.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 1701 employees. It has generated 752,263 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 35,517. The stock had 6.48 Receivables turnover and 0.89 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +52.77, operating margin was +6.96 and Pretax Margin of +6.37.

On Holding AG (ONON) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Footwear & Accessories Industry. On Holding AG’s current insider ownership accounts for 41.58%, in contrast to 40.69% institutional ownership.

On Holding AG (ONON) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +4.72 while generating a return on equity of 6.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

On Holding AG’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 65.75% and is forecasted to reach 0.81 in the upcoming year.

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for On Holding AG (ONON). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.21. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.13. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $94.23, and its Beta score is 2.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.46. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 20383.60.

In the same vein, ONON’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.28, a figure that is expected to reach 0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.81 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of On Holding AG (ONON)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.79 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 5.12 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 6.50% While, its Average True Range was 1.07.

Raw Stochastic average of On Holding AG (ONON) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.09%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 7.93% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 37.88% that was lower than 50.33% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.