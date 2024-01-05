No matter how cynical the overall market is Rekor Systems Inc (REKR) performance over the last week is recorded 6.90%

As on January 04, 2024, Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ: REKR) got off with the flyer as it spiked 4.28% to $3.41. During the day, the stock rose to $3.495 and sunk to $3.23 before settling in for the price of $3.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, REKR posted a 52-week range of $1.00-$4.15.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 23.39%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -29.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 59.52%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $69.15 million, simultaneously with a float of $63.41 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $235.80 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.84, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.40.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 268 employees. It has generated 74,328 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -311,396. The stock had 7.83 Receivables turnover and 0.18 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +13.09, operating margin was -255.77 and Pretax Margin of -423.90.

Rekor Systems Inc (REKR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Rekor Systems Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.29%, in contrast to 50.92% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 25, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 3.45, making the entire transaction reach 34,455 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,135,219. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 18, Company’s 10% Owner bought 100,000 for 3.11, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 310,800. This particular insider is now the holder of 9,647,491 in total.

Rekor Systems Inc (REKR) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2023, the company posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.14) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -418.95 while generating a return on equity of -110.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Rekor Systems Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 59.52% and is forecasted to reach -0.34 in the upcoming year.

Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ: REKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Rekor Systems Inc (REKR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.01. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.30.

In the same vein, REKR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.70, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.34 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Rekor Systems Inc (REKR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Rekor Systems Inc, REKR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.82 million was lower the volume of 0.85 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.52% While, its Average True Range was 0.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Rekor Systems Inc (REKR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 56.47%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 88.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 45.85% that was lower than 76.92% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.