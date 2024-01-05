No matter how cynical the overall market is Rent the Runway Inc (RENT) performance over the last week is recorded -28.23%

As on January 04, 2024, Rent the Runway Inc (NASDAQ: RENT) started slowly as it slid -7.00% to $0.44. During the day, the stock rose to $0.4862 and sunk to $0.42 before settling in for the price of $0.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RENT posted a 52-week range of $0.43-$4.82.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 12.06%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 30.73%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $61.96 million, simultaneously with a float of $36.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $30.37 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5958, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.5274.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 880 employees. It has generated 336,818 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -157,614. The stock had 148.20 Receivables turnover and 0.76 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +18.59, operating margin was -27.70 and Pretax Margin of -46.86.

Rent the Runway Inc (RENT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Apparel Retail industry. Rent the Runway Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 47.92%, in contrast to 35.96% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 18, this organization’s CEO & Chair sold 152,190 shares at the rate of 0.79, making the entire transaction reach 120,900 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,718,507. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 18, Company’s President & COO sold 38,816 for 0.79, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 30,835. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,433,899 in total.

Rent the Runway Inc (RENT) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 10/30/2023, the company posted -$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.43) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -46.79 while generating a return on equity of -774.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

Rent the Runway Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 30.73% and is forecasted to reach -0.89 in the upcoming year.

Rent the Runway Inc (NASDAQ: RENT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Rent the Runway Inc (RENT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.85. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.10.

In the same vein, RENT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.71, a figure that is expected to reach -0.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.89 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Rent the Runway Inc (RENT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Rent the Runway Inc, RENT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.95 million was better the volume of 0.85 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.31% While, its Average True Range was 0.0768.

Raw Stochastic average of Rent the Runway Inc (RENT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.36%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 3.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 69.27% that was lower than 98.89% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.