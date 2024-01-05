No matter how cynical the overall market is ServiceNow Inc (NOW) performance over the last week is recorded -4.53%

As on January 04, 2024, ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) started slowly as it slid -0.51% to $671.87. During the day, the stock rose to $679.19 and sunk to $671.22 before settling in for the price of $675.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NOW posted a 52-week range of $353.62-$720.68.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 29.15%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 37.72%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $205.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $203.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $137.73 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $657.59, while the 200-day Moving Average is $563.12.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 20433 employees. It has generated 354,573 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 15,906. The stock had 4.65 Receivables turnover and 0.60 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +78.29, operating margin was +4.90 and Pretax Margin of +5.51.

ServiceNow Inc (NOW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. ServiceNow Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.53%, in contrast to 88.66% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 30, this organization’s Director sold 135 shares at the rate of 682.00, making the entire transaction reach 92,070 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,744. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 29, Company’s Chief Commercial Officer sold 752 for 672.54, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 505,750. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,795 in total.

ServiceNow Inc (NOW) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2023, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.56) by $0.36. This company achieved a net margin of +4.49 while generating a return on equity of 7.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 37.72% and is forecasted to reach 12.67 in the upcoming year.

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ServiceNow Inc (NOW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 13.25. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $86.91, and its Beta score is 1.00. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 16.25. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 57.92.

In the same vein, NOW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.73, a figure that is expected to reach 2.78 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 12.67 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [ServiceNow Inc, NOW], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.87 million was lower the volume of 0.98 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.81% While, its Average True Range was 13.07.

Raw Stochastic average of ServiceNow Inc (NOW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 74.77%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 1.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.98% that was higher than 26.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.