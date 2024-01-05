Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 0.93 million

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) established initial surge of 0.92% at $17.52, as the Stock market unbolted on January 04, 2024. During the day, the stock rose to $17.63 and sunk to $17.35 before settling in for the price of $17.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NOMD posted a 52-week range of $13.56-$19.76.

The company of the Consumer Defensive sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 4.86%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.36%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -5.25%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $172.55 million, simultaneously with a float of $144.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.02 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.87, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.05.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 7535 employees. It has generated 410,026 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 34,842. The stock had 11.20 Receivables turnover and 0.45 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +27.43, operating margin was +15.73 and Pretax Margin of +10.92.

Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Nomad Foods Limited industry. Nomad Foods Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 16.44%, in contrast to 72.96% institutional ownership.

Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.42) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +8.50 while generating a return on equity of 9.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -5.25% and is forecasted to reach 1.89 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.71% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.36% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.67. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.35. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.75, and its Beta score is 0.75. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.93. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.56.

In the same vein, NOMD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.27, a figure that is expected to reach 0.33 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.89 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Nomad Foods Limited, NOMD]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.69 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 93.68% While, its Average True Range was 0.34.

Raw Stochastic average of Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 75.50%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 92.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.37% that was lower than 32.33% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.