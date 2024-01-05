Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) EPS is poised to hit 0.16 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 04, 2024, Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) set off with pace as it heaved 5.52% to $5.16. During the day, the stock rose to $5.20 and sunk to $4.8148 before settling in for the price of $4.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NVAX posted a 52-week range of $4.77-$13.70.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 654.21%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.76%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 56.61%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $118.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $111.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $612.96 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.24.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 1992 employees. It has generated 994,916 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -330,291. The stock had 7.38 Receivables turnover and 0.82 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +54.46, operating margin was -32.53 and Pretax Margin of -32.98.

Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Novavax, Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.75%, in contrast to 52.82% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 10, this organization’s President, R&D bought 1,000 shares at the rate of 6.50, making the entire transaction reach 6,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 14,473. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 07, Company’s President, R&D bought 2,000 for 7.04, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 14,088. This particular insider is now the holder of 13,473 in total.

Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$1.83) by $0.57. This company achieved a net margin of -33.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

Novavax, Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 56.61% and is forecasted to reach -0.80 in the upcoming year.

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Novavax, Inc. (NVAX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.64. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.58.

In the same vein, NVAX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -6.38, a figure that is expected to reach 0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Novavax, Inc. (NVAX)

Going through the that latest performance of [Novavax, Inc., NVAX]. Its last 5-days volume of 10.49 million was inferior to the volume of 12.6 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.03% While, its Average True Range was 0.31.

Raw Stochastic average of Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.05%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 35.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 59.92% that was lower than 70.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.