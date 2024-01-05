Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) Open at price of $8.10: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 04, 2024, Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU) set off with pace as it heaved 1.85% to $8.24. During the day, the stock rose to $8.28 and sunk to $8.09 before settling in for the price of $8.09 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NU posted a 52-week range of $3.39-$8.87.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 96.22%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.91%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.60 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.47 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $39.18 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.24, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.13.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +52.87, operating margin was -8.27 and Pretax Margin of -8.27.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Nu Holdings Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 48.05%, in contrast to 37.67% institutional ownership.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.06) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -9.76 while generating a return on equity of -7.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nu Holdings Ltd (NU). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $110.16, and its Beta score is 0.93. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.57. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.47.

In the same vein, NU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.07, a figure that is expected to reach 0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.39 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Nu Holdings Ltd (NU)

Going through the that latest performance of [Nu Holdings Ltd, NU]. Its last 5-days volume of 15.28 million was inferior to the volume of 18.95 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.47% While, its Average True Range was 0.18.

Raw Stochastic average of Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 72.12%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 29.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.35% that was lower than 37.78% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.