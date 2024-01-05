Nuvve Holding Corp (NVVE) latest performance of -10.40% is not what was on cards

Nuvve Holding Corp (NASDAQ: NVVE) open the trading on January 04, 2024, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -10.40% to $0.11. During the day, the stock rose to $0.1247 and sunk to $0.11 before settling in for the price of $0.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NVVE posted a 52-week range of $0.12-$2.64.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 30.35% for the last half of the decade. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $24.27 million, simultaneously with a float of $20.41 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.96 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1633, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.4321.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 56 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 95,953 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -428,905. The stock had 3.57 Receivables turnover and 0.08 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +21.90, operating margin was -687.01 and Pretax Margin of -457.01.

Nuvve Holding Corp (NVVE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Specialty Retail industry. Nuvve Holding Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 54.58%, in contrast to 7.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 20, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 714,000 shares at the rate of 0.14, making the entire transaction reach 99,960 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,624,314. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 20, Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 357,000 for 0.14, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 49,980. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,025,958 in total.

Nuvve Holding Corp (NVVE) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2023 suggests? It has posted -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.26) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -446.99 while generating a return on equity of -44.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nuvve Holding Corp (NASDAQ: NVVE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nuvve Holding Corp (NVVE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.64.

In the same vein, NVVE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.21.

Technical Analysis of Nuvve Holding Corp (NVVE)

[Nuvve Holding Corp, NVVE] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.92% While, its Average True Range was 0.0132.

Raw Stochastic average of Nuvve Holding Corp (NVVE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.07%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 0.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 91.78% that was lower than 150.07% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.