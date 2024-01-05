Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (OLMA) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 2.21

As on January 04, 2024, Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: OLMA) started slowly as it slid -7.14% to $12.48. During the day, the stock rose to $13.79 and sunk to $12.46 before settling in for the price of $13.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OLMA posted a 52-week range of $2.47-$17.79.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 0.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -158.58%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 18.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $54.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $47.98 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $683.53 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.00, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.67.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (OLMA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.40%, in contrast to 81.02% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 29, this organization’s Director sold 25,000 shares at the rate of 13.38, making the entire transaction reach 334,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 901,283. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 06, Company’s 10% Owner bought 100,000 for 11.60, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,160,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,590,981 in total.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (OLMA) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2023, the company posted -$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.51) by $0.03. This company achieved a return on equity of -43.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 18.60% and is forecasted to reach -2.16 in the upcoming year.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: OLMA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (OLMA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 17.66. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.16.

In the same vein, OLMA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.32, a figure that is expected to reach -0.48 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (OLMA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc, OLMA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.5 million was better the volume of 0.45 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.25% While, its Average True Range was 1.10.

Raw Stochastic average of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (OLMA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.84%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 21.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 58.42% that was lower than 91.17% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.