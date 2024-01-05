Oncternal Therapeutics Inc (ONCT) average volume reaches $252.95K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

As on January 04, 2024, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONCT) started slowly as it slid -24.49% to $0.37. During the day, the stock rose to $0.52 and sunk to $0.3531 before settling in for the price of $0.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ONCT posted a 52-week range of $0.26-$1.33.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was -0.56%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 41.49%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 20.24%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $57.46 million, simultaneously with a float of $53.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $22.09 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3857, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.3687.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 30 employees. It has generated 49,667 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,472,333. The stock had 9.28 Receivables turnover and 0.02 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +87.99, operating margin was -3016.58 and Pretax Margin of -2964.43.

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc (ONCT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.67%, in contrast to 17.26% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 14, this organization’s Chief Scientific Officer bought 3,000 shares at the rate of 0.36, making the entire transaction reach 1,079 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 94,726. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 12, Company’s Chief Scientific Officer bought 25,000 for 0.35, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 8,745. This particular insider is now the holder of 91,726 in total.

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc (ONCT) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2023, the company posted -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.14) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -2964.43 while generating a return on equity of -59.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 20.24% and is forecasted to reach -0.56 in the upcoming year.

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONCT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc (ONCT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.25. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 33.47.

In the same vein, ONCT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.72, a figure that is expected to reach -0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.56 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc (ONCT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Oncternal Therapeutics Inc, ONCT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.57 million was better the volume of 0.51 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.97% While, its Average True Range was 0.0901.

Raw Stochastic average of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc (ONCT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.09%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 10.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 204.33% that was higher than 116.17% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.