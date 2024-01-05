Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) recent quarterly performance of 50.00% is not showing the real picture

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 04, 2024, Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPEN) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.25% to $4.02. During the day, the stock rose to $4.11 and sunk to $3.94 before settling in for the price of $4.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OPEN posted a 52-week range of $1.03-$5.41.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 86.37%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 72.55%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $637.39 million, simultaneously with a float of $544.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.69 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.10, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.91.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 2570 employees. It has generated 6,057,198 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -526,459. The stock had 273.11 Receivables turnover and 1.93 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +4.28, operating margin was -5.47 and Pretax Margin of -8.68.

Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Real Estate Services industry. Opendoor Technologies Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 18.80%, in contrast to 59.37% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 02, this organization’s insider sold 22,016 shares at the rate of 4.29, making the entire transaction reach 94,504 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 588,846. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 21, Company’s President, Sell Direct & Svcs. sold 4,808 for 4.15, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 19,931. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,506,350 in total.

Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.15) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -8.69 while generating a return on equity of -81.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

Opendoor Technologies Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 72.55% and is forecasted to reach -0.71 in the upcoming year.

Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.30. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 0.63.

In the same vein, OPEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.91, a figure that is expected to reach -0.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.71 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Opendoor Technologies Inc, OPEN]. Its last 5-days volume of 18.6 million indicated improvement to the volume of 18.55 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.98% While, its Average True Range was 0.31.

Raw Stochastic average of Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 71.84%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 12.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 96.52% that was higher than 88.43% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.