Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR) last week performance was 1.05%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 04, 2024, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE: PBR) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.39% to $16.35. During the day, the stock rose to $16.79 and sunk to $16.35 before settling in for the price of $16.58 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PBR posted a 52-week range of $8.89-$16.64.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 16.55%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -32.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.72 billion, simultaneously with a float of $3.72 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $60.84 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.43, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.77.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 45149 employees. It has generated 14,203,105 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 4,171,255. The stock had 16.87 Receivables turnover and 0.66 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +50.25, operating margin was +43.25 and Pretax Margin of +42.68.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated industry. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.00%, in contrast to 20.60% institutional ownership.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.94) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +29.37 while generating a return on equity of 50.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -32.60% and is forecasted to reach 3.57 in the upcoming year.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE: PBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.37. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.97, and its Beta score is 1.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.58. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.99.

In the same vein, PBR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.12, a figure that is expected to reach 1.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.57 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR, PBR]. Its last 5-days volume of 11.67 million was inferior to the volume of 14.14 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.41% While, its Average True Range was 0.36.

Raw Stochastic average of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.15%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 76.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.97% that was lower than 31.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.