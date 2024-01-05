Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Smart for Life Inc (SMFL) last week performance was 11.98%

As on January 04, 2024, Smart for Life Inc (NASDAQ: SMFL) got off with the flyer as it spiked 13.33% to $1.87. During the day, the stock rose to $2.54 and sunk to $1.78 before settling in for the price of $1.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SMFL posted a 52-week range of $0.32-$126.00.

The company of the Consumer Defensive sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 146.73%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -691.55%. This publicly-traded company’s shares float of $0.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $0.90 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.5505, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.2493.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 145 employees. It has generated 122,527 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -206,744. The stock had 37.37 Receivables turnover and 0.69 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +15.38, operating margin was -68.71 and Pretax Margin of -168.73.

Smart for Life Inc (SMFL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry. Smart for Life Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.63%, in contrast to 6.26% institutional ownership.

Smart for Life Inc (SMFL) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2023, the company posted -$7.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$11.49) by $3.98. This company achieved a net margin of -168.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Smart for Life Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -691.55% and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in the upcoming year.

Smart for Life Inc (NASDAQ: SMFL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Smart for Life Inc (SMFL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.04. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.50. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.08.

In the same vein, SMFL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -174.55, a figure that is expected to reach -11.94 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Smart for Life Inc (SMFL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Smart for Life Inc, SMFL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.85 million was lower the volume of 3.92 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.27% While, its Average True Range was 0.5170.

Raw Stochastic average of Smart for Life Inc (SMFL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.52%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 48.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 486.83% that was higher than 241.06% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.