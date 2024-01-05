Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Sunrun Inc (RUN) last week performance was -16.04%

As on January 04, 2024, Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) started slowly as it slid -7.48% to $17.06. During the day, the stock rose to $18.20 and sunk to $17.02 before settling in for the price of $18.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RUN posted a 52-week range of $8.43-$29.72.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 34.79%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -7.36%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -782.14%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $214.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $211.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.72 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.04.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 12408 employees. It has generated 187,091 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 13,973. The stock had 12.89 Receivables turnover and 0.12 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +12.28, operating margin was -28.53 and Pretax Margin of -36.50.

Sunrun Inc (RUN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Solar industry. Sunrun Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.80%, in contrast to 99.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 29, this organization’s Director sold 170,311 shares at the rate of 20.17, making the entire transaction reach 3,434,389 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,203,673. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 26, Company’s Director sold 9,052 for 20.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 181,040. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,238,984 in total.

Sunrun Inc (RUN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2023, the company posted -$4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.2) by -$4.72. This company achieved a net margin of +7.47 while generating a return on equity of 2.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -782.14% and is forecasted to reach -1.03 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -8.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -7.36% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sunrun Inc (RUN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.89. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.58.

In the same vein, RUN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.50, a figure that is expected to reach -0.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sunrun Inc (RUN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Sunrun Inc, RUN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 12.39 million was lower the volume of 14.69 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.27% While, its Average True Range was 1.32.

Raw Stochastic average of Sunrun Inc (RUN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 70.45%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 18.28% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 106.06% that was higher than 90.40% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.