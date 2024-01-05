Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Toast Inc (TOST) last week performance was -7.01%

Toast Inc (NYSE: TOST) started the day on January 04, 2024, with a price increase of 1.62% at $17.52. During the day, the stock rose to $17.56 and sunk to $16.86 before settling in for the price of $17.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TOST posted a 52-week range of $13.77-$27.00.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 63.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 134.26%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $538.55 million, simultaneously with a float of $356.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.44 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.05, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.21.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 4500 employees. It has generated 606,889 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -61,111. The stock had 41.38 Receivables turnover and 1.56 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +18.45, operating margin was -13.91 and Pretax Margin of -10.14.

Toast Inc (TOST) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. Toast Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 33.81%, in contrast to 61.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 03, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 11,650 shares at the rate of 17.39, making the entire transaction reach 202,605 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 170,314. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 03, Company’s CEO sold 2,871 for 17.39, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 49,930. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,156,538 in total.

Toast Inc (TOST) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -10.07 while generating a return on equity of -25.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Toast Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 134.26% and is forecasted to reach 0.26 in the upcoming year.

Toast Inc (NYSE: TOST) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Toast Inc (TOST). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.29. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.73. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.62. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 555.02.

In the same vein, TOST’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.59, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Toast Inc (TOST)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Toast Inc (NYSE: TOST), its last 5-days Average volume was 7.66 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 7.89 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.49% While, its Average True Range was 0.72.

Raw Stochastic average of Toast Inc (TOST) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 36.12%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 37.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 49.69% that was higher than 49.36% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.