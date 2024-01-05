Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) last week performance was -2.86%

Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX: UEC) started the day on January 04, 2024, with a price increase of 1.90% at $6.45. During the day, the stock rose to $6.55 and sunk to $6.37 before settling in for the price of $6.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UEC posted a 52-week range of $2.30-$6.86.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 121.95%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 39.63%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 266.67%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $392.98 million, simultaneously with a float of $384.01 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.53 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.27.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 83 employees. It has generated 1,980,590 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +17.67, operating margin was +5.46 and Pretax Margin of -1.48.

Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Uranium Industry. Uranium Energy Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.28%, in contrast to 53.55% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 16, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 4,877 shares at the rate of 6.07, making the entire transaction reach 29,620 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 788,000. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 14, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 37,755 for 6.05, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 228,445. This particular insider is now the holder of 792,877 in total.

Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 10/30/2023, the organization reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -2.01 while generating a return on equity of -0.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Uranium Energy Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 266.67% and is forecasted to reach 0.01 in the upcoming year.

Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX: UEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Uranium Energy Corp (UEC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.30. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $678.95, and its Beta score is 1.90. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 23.64.

In the same vein, UEC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.01, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Uranium Energy Corp (UEC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX: UEC), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.72 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 5.16 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.28% While, its Average True Range was 0.29.

Raw Stochastic average of Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.42%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 54.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 48.93% that was higher than 48.84% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.