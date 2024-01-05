Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Moves 0.55% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE: PG) open the trading on January 04, 2024, with great promise as it jumped 0.55% to $148.65. During the day, the stock rose to $149.2669 and sunk to $147.77 before settling in for the price of $147.84 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PG posted a 52-week range of $135.83-$158.38.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Defensive sector firm’s annual sales growth was 4.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.96%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.99%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.36 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.36 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $350.35 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $148.91, while the 200-day Moving Average is $150.29.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 107000 employees. It has generated 766,411 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 136,944. The stock had 15.45 Receivables turnover and 0.69 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +48.05, operating margin was +22.38 and Pretax Margin of +22.38.

Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry. Procter & Gamble Co.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.06%, in contrast to 66.23% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 30, this organization’s CEO – Beauty sold 6,575 shares at the rate of 153.47, making the entire transaction reach 1,009,065 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,620. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 14, Company’s CEO – Beauty sold 19,661 for 153.47, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,017,374. This particular insider is now the holder of 24,438 in total.

Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +17.87 while generating a return on equity of 31.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 134.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Co.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.99% and is forecasted to reach 6.93 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.96% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE: PG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Procter & Gamble Co. (PG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.48. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.88. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $24.17, and its Beta score is 0.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.21. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 24.02.

In the same vein, PG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.15, a figure that is expected to reach 1.70 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.93 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Procter & Gamble Co. (PG)

[Procter & Gamble Co., PG] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.08% While, its Average True Range was 1.84.

Raw Stochastic average of Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 44.78%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 89.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 17.05% that was higher than 14.73% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.