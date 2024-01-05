Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM) EPS growth this year is 10.33%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) open the trading on January 04, 2024, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.04% to $136.17. During the day, the stock rose to $137.3301 and sunk to $134.9409 before settling in for the price of $137.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QCOM posted a 52-week range of $101.47-$146.89.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 11.93% over the last 5 years. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.33%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.11 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.11 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $151.56 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $128.94, while the 200-day Moving Average is $118.86.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 50000 workers. It has generated 716,400 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 146,780. The stock had 8.12 Receivables turnover and 0.72 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +55.70, operating margin was +24.15 and Pretax Margin of +20.78.

Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Semiconductors industry. Qualcomm, Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.11%, in contrast to 75.82% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 14, this organization’s President QTL & Global Affairs sold 12,972 shares at the rate of 140.50, making the entire transaction reach 1,822,535 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 28,472. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 11, Company’s Chief Commercial Officer sold 1,000 for 134.51, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 134,510. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,450 in total.

Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2023 suggests? It has posted $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.91) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +20.49 while generating a return on equity of 37.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm, Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.33% and is forecasted to reach 10.59 in the upcoming year.

Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.62. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.62. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.21, and its Beta score is 1.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.23. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.39.

In the same vein, QCOM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.42, a figure that is expected to reach 2.35 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM)

[Qualcomm, Inc., QCOM] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.44% While, its Average True Range was 2.66.

Raw Stochastic average of Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 74.81%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 10.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.35% that was lower than 26.41% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.