Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.49

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 04, 2024, Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE: RL) set off with pace as it heaved 0.04% to $142.64. During the day, the stock rose to $145.12 and sunk to $142.34 before settling in for the price of $142.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RL posted a 52-week range of $103.17-$148.04.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 3.21% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 30.87%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.64%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $40.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $39.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.31 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $128.28, while the 200-day Moving Average is $120.20.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 23300 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 276,549 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 22,433. The stock had 11.48 Receivables turnover and 0.89 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +61.10, operating margin was +11.58 and Pretax Margin of +10.74.

Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Apparel Manufacturing industry. Ralph Lauren Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 40.21%, in contrast to 64.64% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 14, this organization’s Chief Product Officer sold 2,000 shares at the rate of 143.01, making the entire transaction reach 286,020 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 29,987. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 29, Company’s Chief Product Officer sold 3,950 for 127.13, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 502,164. This particular insider is now the holder of 31,987 in total.

Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.93) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +8.11 while generating a return on equity of 21.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.64% and is forecasted to reach 10.58 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.62% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 30.87% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE: RL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ralph Lauren Corp (RL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.37. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.97. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.23, and its Beta score is 1.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.43. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 17.35.

In the same vein, RL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.83, a figure that is expected to reach 3.55 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.58 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)

Going through the that latest performance of [Ralph Lauren Corp, RL]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.73 million was inferior to the volume of 0.82 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.02% While, its Average True Range was 2.94.

Raw Stochastic average of Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.32%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 30.34% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.00% that was lower than 23.94% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.