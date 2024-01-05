Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) Moves 0.65% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) started the day on January 04, 2024, with a price increase of 0.65% at $110.17. During the day, the stock rose to $111.30 and sunk to $109.21 before settling in for the price of $109.46 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RJF posted a 52-week range of $82.00-$120.73.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 11.96% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.76%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 12.26%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $208.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $188.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $22.98 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $104.81, while the 200-day Moving Average is $100.36.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 23019 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 565,316 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 75,329. The stock had 2.37 Receivables turnover and 0.16 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +88.01, operating margin was +18.51 and Pretax Margin of +17.52.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. Raymond James Financial, Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.82%, in contrast to 75.33% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 15, this organization’s President & CEO RJBank sold 930 shares at the rate of 110.42, making the entire transaction reach 102,691 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 55,618. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 04, Company’s Chief Risk Officer sold 3,866 for 106.75, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 412,685. This particular insider is now the holder of 11,712 in total.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2023, the organization reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $2.28) by -$0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +13.33 while generating a return on equity of 17.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Financial, Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 12.26% and is forecasted to reach 9.87 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.76% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.07. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.85, and its Beta score is 1.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.77.

In the same vein, RJF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.95, a figure that is expected to reach 2.25 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.87 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.78 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.92 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.86% While, its Average True Range was 2.05.

Raw Stochastic average of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 80.16%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 21.37% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.06% that was lower than 24.43% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.