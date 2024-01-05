RB Global Inc (RBA) volume hits 0.83 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 04, 2024, RB Global Inc (NYSE: RBA) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.32% to $65.42. During the day, the stock rose to $66.39 and sunk to $65.39 before settling in for the price of $65.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RBA posted a 52-week range of $50.51-$68.25.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 10.60% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 32.45%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 16.55%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $182.33 million, simultaneously with a float of $181.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.93 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $64.14, while the 200-day Moving Average is $60.59.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 4200 workers. It has generated 537,420 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 99,083. The stock had 9.77 Receivables turnover and 0.54 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +49.60, operating margin was +18.46 and Pretax Margin of +23.42.

RB Global Inc (RBA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Specialty Business Services industry. RB Global Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.41%, in contrast to 97.97% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 04, this organization’s Chief Revenue Officer sold 3,750 shares at the rate of 64.84, making the entire transaction reach 243,150 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 23,140. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 04, Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 1,094 for 65.94, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 72,138. This particular insider is now the holder of 14,880 in total.

RB Global Inc (RBA) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +18.44 while generating a return on equity of 26.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 244.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

RB Global Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 16.55% and is forecasted to reach 3.00 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 32.45% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

RB Global Inc (NYSE: RBA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for RB Global Inc (RBA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.18. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.25. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $77.70, and its Beta score is 0.84. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.87. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 50.52.

In the same vein, RBA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.84, a figure that is expected to reach 0.71 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.00 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of RB Global Inc (RBA)

Going through the that latest performance of [RB Global Inc, RBA]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.67 million was inferior to the volume of 0.8 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.91% While, its Average True Range was 1.18.

Raw Stochastic average of RB Global Inc (RBA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.50%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 55.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.13% that was lower than 27.72% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.